Pierce County Library System celebrates Black stories and voices – The Suburban Times

PIERCE COUNTY, Washington – Learn from the rich histories and invaluable contributions of Black individuals and communities. Share stories that reflect lived experiences and offer a mirror to see one’s self and a window into the lives of others. Visit the Pierce County Library System for classes and events, booklists and informative displays as the nation celebrates Black History Month.

Pierce County Library brings these stories to life with events and activities to engage all ages. Events include:

Bold Visions: Honoring Black​​ Artistic Brilliance

Explore powerful works by Black artists​​​, whose art reflects diverse histories and experiences, enriching an understanding of community and culture. Ages 18 and older.

Thursday, Feb. 20, 5:30-7:30 p.m. featuring Bonita Lee, Darryl Foto, and Kwabi Amoah-Forson

University Place Pierce County Library, 3609 Market Place W., Suite 100

Friday, Feb. 28, 4-6 p.m. featuring Eva Abram, Darryl Foto, Kwabi Amoah-Forson, and Taylor-Nicole

Virtual Pierce County Library – Register for Zoom access information.

African American Folktales and Legends with Rainwater Storytelling

Listen as acclaimed storyteller Eva Abram brings folktales and legends to life to celebrate Black History Month. Families and adults.

Saturday, Feb. 1, 2-3 p.m.

Bonney Lake Pierce County Library, 18501 90th St. E.

Saturday, Feb. 8, 3-4 p.m.

Fife Pierce County Library, 6622 20th St. E.

Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2-2:45

Gig Harbor Pierce County Library, 4424 Point Fosdick Drive

Thursday, Feb. 27, 2-3 p.m.

Graham Pierce County Library, 9202 224th St. E.

Home Front​​/War Front: Fly for Freedom

Learn the little-known contributions of Black women in World War II aviation, as one trailblazing young pilot flies for Double Victory—​championing democracy at home and abroad with Living Voices. Families and adults.

Saturday, Feb. 8, 2-3 p.m.

Interim Lakewood Pierce County Library, 10202 Gravelly Lake Dr. S.W.

Saturday, Feb. 8, 4:30-5:30 p.m.

South Hill Pierce County Library, 15420 Meridian E.

Story Hour(ish​​​) for Adults

Join online or in person for a selection of stories in honor of Black History Month. Ages 18 and older.

Wednesday, Feb. 12, 6-7 p.m.

Bonney Lake Pierce County Library, 18501 90th St. E.

Virtual Pierce County Library – Register for Zoom access information.

Virtual Ubuntu: An Ancient African Concept to Help Human Flourishing

Explore the practice of Ubuntu, an ancient African concept designed to foster community building. Ages 13 and up.

Wednesday, Feb. 19, 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Two viewing locations available:

Virtual Pierce County Library – Register for Zoom access information.

Sumner Pierce County Library, 1116 Fryar Ave.

Movement, Music and Meditation for Liberation

Join guest presenter Taylor-Nicole for a combination of guided meditation, slow flow movement, Afro-Indigenous sound healing music, visual arts and reflection time. Ages 13 and up.

Saturday, Feb. 22, 3-5 p.m.

Summit Pierce County Library, 5107 112th St. E., Tacoma

Djembe Drum Jam Afro-Indigenous Music Circle with Taylor-Nicole

Discover a personal sound in this interactive Djembe drum circle. Explore various styles of African drums, share folktales and create upcycle music makers. All ages.

Sunday, Feb. 23, 2-4 p.m.

Parkland/Spanaway Pierce County Library, 13718 Pacific Ave. S., Tacoma

Bessie Coleman: An Aviatrix Reaching for the Sky

Join Eva Abram, an actor​​ and storyteller, bring the story of America’s first internationally licensed pilot to life! All ages.

Saturday, Feb. 22, 2-3 p.m.

Milton/Edgewood Pierce County Library, 900 Meridian E., Suite 29, Milton

Join a library book club and dive into Black stories and voices, experience diverse interactive art, and explore booklists for all ages.

Register for events and find more information at mypcls.org.