Pierce County and Comcast partner to bring reliable, high-speed Internet to Pierce County Airport-Thun Field – The Suburban Times

Pierce County and Comcast have finalized an agreement that will expand the availability of fiber broadband, high-speed Internet services to Pierce County Airport-Thun Field. Comcast will construct the infrastructure and make available a 100% fiber-optic network to bring Internet, mobile, entertainment, and security services from Xfinity and Comcast Business to the airport for the first time.

Located in central Pierce County, five miles from downtown Puyallup and the Washington State Fairgrounds, Pierce County Airport-Thun Field functions as a key community transportation and emergency services facility. The airport is home to a variety of businesses including fixed base operators Spencer Aircraft and SpanaFlight Aviation, the Top Gun Bar & Grill, and the SIM Flight Center, which offers the county’s only full motion flight simulator open to the public.

Pierce County is working to expand broadband infrastructure to underserved areas. Pierce County’s broadband expansion initiative partners County funding with broadband providers to increase access to this essential utility to enhance services and economic development.

“Pierce County is pleased to partner with Comcast to bring this important service to Pierce County Airport-Thun Field,” said Councilmember Dave Morell, District 1. “In addition to supporting airport business and the surrounding community, this expansion is a key step in moving our airport into the next generation of aviation and bringing new technologies to Pierce County Airport-Thun Field.”

The more than $700,000 high-speed Internet expansion project is being funded as a public-private partnership between Comcast and Pierce County, with the County contributing $125,000 of federal funding allocated through the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 (ARPA) per a Pierce County Council proviso in the 2024-2025 Biennial Budget.

“We are thrilled to embark on this transformative network expansion at Pierce County Airport-Thun Field, which will not only enhance connectivity but also drive economic growth and elevate the travel experience for those who use the airport,” said Rodrigo Lopez, Region Senior Vice President, Comcast Pacific Northwest.

Once permits are obtained and construction has begun, Comcast will create an online resource for people seeking information about the project at Pierce County Airport-Thun Field, including answers to frequently asked questions and product and service details. Pierce County will also provide project updates to Pierce County Airport-Thun Field tenants and users.

For more information about Pierce County’s broadband expansion initiative, visit www.PierceCountyWa.gov/BoostingBroadband. For more information about network expansion projects from Comcast throughout Washington state, please visit https://Washington.Comcast.com/Network-Expansion/.