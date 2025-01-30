Nobles bill to expand access to education, career training heard in committee – The Suburban Times

A bill to expand access to higher education and career training for Washington students with financial and systemic challenges was heard in the Senate Higher Education & Workforce Development Committee Thursday, January 23.

Senate Bill 5275, sponsored by Sen. T’wina Nobles (D-Fircrest), proposes changes to the Passport to Careers program to provide broader and more consistent support for students. The program, which assists students transitioning from foster care or experiencing homelessness, would receive increased funding under the bill and align with the Washington College Grant to allow eligible students to be entitled to aid under the Passport program.

The legislation also expands eligibility to students pursuing apprenticeships and pre-apprenticeships. It integrates the Passport program with existing financial aid systems, streamlining the application process and improving access to resources.

“When we invest in students’ education and career training, we are investing in Washington’s future,” Nobles said. “Providing the resources and support students need to succeed not only changes their lives but strengthens our workforce, our communities, and our state as a whole.”

Follow the bill’s progress here.