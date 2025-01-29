Tree Trimming Underway Along Bridgeport Way – The Suburban Times

Please slow down for work crews as they trim trees along Bridgeport from 27th to 44th streets over the next several weeks.

This regular maintenance ensures that the City’s street trees don’t grow too close to power lines, eliminates dangerously low or dying branches that might fall on pedestrians or vehicles, keeps sight lines clear, and maintains the trees’ health by preventing them from becoming too overgrown.

The work is expected to continue through the end of February.

Please contact Tony West at 253.460.6493 with questions or to report problems.