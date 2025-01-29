 Tree Trimming Underway Along Bridgeport Way – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Tree Trimming Underway Along Bridgeport Way

· · Leave a Comment ·

Please slow down for work crews as they trim trees along Bridgeport from 27th to 44th streets over the next several weeks.

This regular maintenance ensures that the City’s street trees don’t grow too close to power lines, eliminates dangerously low or dying branches that might fall on pedestrians or vehicles, keeps sight lines clear, and maintains the trees’ health by preventing them from becoming too overgrown.

The work is expected to continue through the end of February.

Please contact Tony West at 253.460.6493 with questions or to report problems.

DISCLAIMER: The above news, information, and opinions are the author’s own. If you have news, information or an opinion you’d like to share with 50,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

FREE EMAIL SUBSCRIPTION: Join 50,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

COMMENT POLICY: If you care to comment on the above story/announcement, feel free. Review our comment policy and please, be polite and respectful.

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.