TPD Chief Avery Moore Resigns Effective February 3, 2025 – The Suburban Times

Following is a letter written by Tacoma Police Department Chief Avery Moore.

Today (Jan. 28, 2025), I formally submitted my resignation to City Manager Elizabeth Pauli, marking the conclusion of my tenure as Chief of Police in Tacoma, Washington. After 35 incredible years in law enforcement, I have made the heartfelt decision to step away from this noble profession and transition into the next chapter of my life.

Reflecting on my journey, I take immense pride in an illustrious career that has spanned decades of dedicated service, leadership, and unwavering commitment to justice. The past three years in Tacoma have been particularly rewarding. It has been both an honor and a privilege to serve this vibrant city and its extraordinary residents as your Chief of Police.

During my time in Tacoma, I focused on key goals that were close to my heart: reducing overall crime, fostering trust and legitimacy within the community, and strengthening engagement with the people we are sworn to serve and protect. Together, we achieved meaningful progress, and I am deeply grateful for the collaboration and support of this remarkable community.

To the men and women of the Tacoma Police Department, thank you for your unwavering dedication and professionalism. Your commitment to excellence and service has been inspiring, and I leave knowing the department is in capable hands, ready to continue making a positive impact.

To the people of Tacoma, it has been my greatest pleasure to serve each of you as your Chief of Police. I am humbled by the trust you have placed in me and will forever cherish the relationships and memories forged during my time here. While I am stepping away from law enforcement, my commitment to this community and its success will remain steadfast.

Thank you, Tacoma, for allowing me to be a part of your journey. It has been an honor beyond measure.