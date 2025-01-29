TAPCO Credit Union Named to Newsweek America’s Best Regional Banks and Credit Unions 2025 – The Suburban Times

Submitted by TAPCO Credit Union.

TACOMA, WA – TAPCO Credit Union is proud to announce that it has been recognized as one of America’s Best Regional Banks and Credit Unions 2025 by Newsweek and Plant-A Insights Group. TAPCO received a prestigious 5-star rating, the highest rating in the recognition, highlighting its unwavering commitment to financial empowerment, exceptional member service, and community-focused initiatives.

TAPCO Credit Union, Tacoma and Pierce County’s original credit union since 1934, remains dedicated to helping our members achieve their financial goals through innovative products, personalized service, and a strong focus on community impact.

“Being named to Newsweek’s list of America’s Best Regional Banks and Credit Unions 2025 is a testament to our commitment to serving our members with integrity, innovation, and a deep connection to our community,” said Justin Martin, CEO at TAPCO Credit Union. “We take pride in offering solutions that make a real difference in the lives of our members and supporting the growth of the communities we serve.”

The recognition by Newsweek and Plant-A Insights Group is the result of a comprehensive analysis of over 9,000 financial institutions across the United States, including more than 70,000 customer surveys and millions of social media reviews. TAPCO’s inclusion underscores its dedication to providing trusted financial solutions, enhancing the member experience, and driving positive change in Pierce County and beyond.

“Regional banks and credit unions are the financial backbone of communities nationwide as they support small businesses, fund local projects and ensure easy access to essential banking services. Newsweek and market-data research firm Plant-A Insights are proud to introduce ‘America’s Best Regional Banks and Credit Unions 2025,’ highlighting companies utilizing a community- and customer-centric approach to make a big financial impact in their neighborhoods.” — Nancy Cooper, Global Editor in Chief, Newsweek