PSE Foundation launches $200K scholarship program for STEM higher education and workforce development – The Suburban Times

The Puget Sound Energy Foundation (PSEF) is proud to announce the launch of its “Powerful Scholars” program, a comprehensive scholarship initiative designed to support students pursuing STEM education and skilled trade certifications in Washington State.

This program will provide annual scholarships to 64 students attending any of Washington’s 34 accredited Community and Technical Colleges (CTC). Each CTC will receive funding for two scholarships per year, with a total investment of $200,000 in the first year. PSEF has funded scholarships for five years with the ability to extend into subsequent years.

The “Powerful Scholars” program is part of PSEF’s broader commitment to support education and workforce development initiatives across Washington State. The Foundation has partnered with each of the state’s 34 CTCs to establish the scholarship program and provide support to students pursuing STEM education and skilled trade certifications.

The “Powerful Scholars” program aims to support first-generation college students and current or former foster care recipients who are pursuing undergraduate degrees or skilled trade certifications in STEM fields, with a focus on clean energy and/or natural gas systems. Scholarship recipients will receive $2,500 each, which includes $2,000 for tuition and $500 as flexible funding for books, materials, tools and other fees. PSEF will also offer scholarship recipients an opportunity for mentorship sessions with PSE employees in various fields and disciplines.

“We are committed to supporting the next generation of leaders in the energy industry and addressing the growing need for skilled workers in STEM fields,” said PSEF President and Chair, Kim Collier. “The “Powerful Scholars” program is a critical investment in the future of our state’s students, workforce and economy.”

The program is designed to address the financial barriers that often prevent students from pursuing higher education and specialized training. By providing scholarships and mentorship opportunities, PSEF aims to increase diversity in the energy industry and support the development of a skilled and innovative workforce.

“PSEF is dedicated to giving back to the communities we serve, and this program is a meaningful way for us to make a positive impact. We believe that everyone deserves access to education and career opportunities, regardless of their background or financial situation,” added PSEF Executive Director, Rachel Benner.

PSE Foundation is dedicated to empowering communities by providing resources and support to organizations that address critical needs within human services, environment, safety and education. Since its inception, the Foundation has funded over $15 million across numerous initiatives that have improved the lives of countless individuals and families.

34 Affiliated CTC Institutions:

Bates Technical College

Bellevue College

Bellingham Technical College

Big Bend Community College

Cascadia College

Centralia College

Clark College

Clover Park Technical College

Columbia Basin College

Edmonds College

Everett Community College

Grays Harbor College

Green River College

Highline College

Lake Washington Institute of Technology

Lower Columbia College

North Seattle College

Olympic College

Peninsula College

Pierce College Fort Steilacoom

Pierce College Puyallup

Renton Technical College

Seattle Central College

Shoreline Community College

Skagit Valley College

South Puget Sound Community College

South Seattle College

Spokane Community College

Spokane Falls Community College

Tacoma Community College

Walla Walla Community College

Wenatchee Valley College

Whatcom Community College

Yakima Valley College

Those interested in applying for the scholarship should contact their college’s financial aid office.

For more information about the PSE Foundation, please visit www.psefoundation.org.

