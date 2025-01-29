Curran Apple Orchard Pruning Parties! – The Suburban Times

Submitted by CORE.

The first official Curran Apple Orchard pruning party is scheduled for this Saturday, Feb. 1, from 10am to 1pm. Everyone is invited, including folks who have NOT adopted trees!

Visit CurranAppleOrchard.com for helpful pruning tips before you come.

Please check in the barn before you begin. Bring work gloves, hand pruners, hand saws and loppers. Some tools available in barn to borrow. NO LADDERS ALLOWED!

Master Gardeners and CORE volunteers (wearing orange vests) available to provide assistance and tips.

Help is also needed dragging branches to dumpsters.

Questions? Contact CurranAppleOrchard@gmail.com.

Other pruning dates are Feb 15 and 22 and March 1, 15 and 29. Nonadopters are also needed to help prune trees!