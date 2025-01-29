Bridge construction near Alexander Avenue in Tacoma requires northbound SR 509 traffic shift starting Jan. 30 – The Suburban Times

TACOMA – Construction of a new bridge on State Route 509 near Alexander Avenue and the Port of Tacoma requires a shift of northbound SR 509 traffic.

On Thursday, Jan. 30, the Washington State Department of Transportation will shift northbound SR 509 lanes to the west immediately after the Alexander Avenue intersection.

To complete the shift, one lane of northbound SR 509 will be closed from 8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29 to 5 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 30. Northbound lanes will be re-routed directly under the first portion of the new bridge. Drivers can expect to remain in the new lanes through late fall 2025.

The traffic shift allows construction crews working for WSDOT to continue building a new overpass that will eventually connect southbound SR 167 to southbound SR 509 as part of a project to complete SR 167 in Pierce County.

Travelers are encouraged to remain alert, observe the speed limit and use caution while driving through the construction zone.

SR 167 Completion Project information

The SR 167 Completion Project builds 6 miles of new tolled highway between Puyallup and the Port of Tacoma. The new highway will be completed in stages. The portion under construction between I-5 and the Port of Tacoma is scheduled to open in 2026. The third stage is scheduled to begin construction in 2026. The third stage is scheduled to begin construction in 2025 and construction work on the last stage will begin in 2026. The entire project is planned for completion by 2030.

Photos of construction work are available on the project’s Flickr page. A 3D video tour is also available on WSDOT’s YouTube page.

Puget Sound Gateway Program overview

The SR 167 Completion Project is part of WSDOT’s Puget Sound Gateway Program, which also includes the SR 509 Completion Project in south King County. Combined, the two completion projects finish critical missing links in Washington’s highway and freight network.