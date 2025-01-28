Toilet Paper or Else? A Question for the entire world – The Suburban Times

Art by Dr Johnny Wow

Reaching out for alternatives . . . Throughout history people have used everything from large green leaves to their bare hands, from corn cobs, or to snow in cleaning up the poop from their butts. Sticks and leaves have always been ready and available. If those were missing, people could always turn to wiping with ceramics. A little cool perhaps, just watch out for sharp edges, but very workable. Newspapers can be helpful. Gas station bathrooms can often leave you with virtually no alternative. What solutions do you recommend?