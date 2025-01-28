 Lakewood theater group founded by teens for teens wants the show to go on – The Suburban Times

Lakewood theater group founded by teens for teens wants the show to go on

Submitted by Jeff Platt, GoFundMe.

Courtesy GoFundMe.

Young Thespians Collective (YTC) is an entirely youth-run theatre company founded by a couple of local high school students. Addison Livingston and Marco Diaz started the theater company in March of 2024 with the help of Lakewood Playhouse. Since then they’ve successfully put on two shows, and they hope to produce many more.

“We hope to continue putting on productions for youth, by youth, at no cost to participate in, but we need our community’s help to do it,” Diaz wrote on GoFundMe. “Since YTC is completely youth-run, we rely on crowdfunding and outside support to keep our shows going until we can independently profit off our company full-time.”

YTC plans to do a show in the Spring and a musical in the Summer. They are using GoFundMe to cover those costs. Here is the fundraiser link: https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-ytc-continue-youth-theatre-productions

