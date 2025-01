By Hailey Palmer, Puyallup Tribal News.

“Puyallup Tribal Member and former councilman Tim Reynon was appointed by Gov. Bob Ferguson as the new Director of the Governor’s Office of Indian Affairs.

“Reynon was appointed in December 2024 following the state election and officially assumed the role Jan. 15.

“Reynon will serve as a liaison between the Governor’s office and Indian Tribes and other Tribal organizations.”

