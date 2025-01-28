Federal Funds at Work in U.P. – The Suburban Times

The City of University Place is pleased to report that American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds are being put to use to extend sanitary sewer lines along 67th Avenue West from 35th Street West to 27th Street West. Work is planned to begin on Jan. 27, with construction being completed sometime this summer.

Motorists should anticipate delays and exercise patience along the corridor during the project’s working hours of 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays.

This is the first of seven ARPA-funded sewer improvements that will occur across the City this year. Check out future issues of Headlines for details on those projects as they begin.

For more information or questions, please contact Jordan Martin, city inspector, at 253.370.9776 or Trey Rodarte of Rodarte Construction (the project contractor) at 253.939.0532.