Be inspired by local ‘Hidden Heroes’ – The Suburban Times

Be inspired by local ‘Hidden Heroes’

Each year the City of Lakewood, in partnership with the Clover Park School District, celebrates “Hidden Heroes” to coincide with Martin Luther King Jr. Day and Black History Month.

This year’s campaign kicks off Feb. 3, 2025 and runs until the end of February. Each week a “hero” from the Black and African American community will be featured. The kick-off includes a special presentation of a proclamation declaring February as Black History Month to this year’s heroes by the Lakewood City Council. 

Join the City Council in congratulating this year’s heroes at the proclamation reading during the City Council’s Feb. 3, 2025 regular meeting at 7 p.m. The meeting is held in Council Chambers at Lakewood City Hall, 6000 Main Street SW.

The goal of Hidden Heroes is to raise the visibility of Black and African American leaders in our community. The focus is on celebrating their accomplishments and bringing to light lesser-known individuals who have made a big impact either on their local community, in their profession, or on the global scale.

Learn more about these heroes by reading about them on the City of Lakewood’s Facebook and Instagram accounts. Or fill out the form below and automatically sign yourself up.

You can also send an email to Lakewood Communications Manager Brynn Grimley, bgrimley@cityoflakewood.us with “Hidden Heroes” in the subject line.

