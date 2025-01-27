Nobles bill to expand support for high-poverty schools heard in committee – The Suburban Times

A bill to expand resources for high-poverty schools and students was heard in the Senate Early Learning & K-12 Education Committee Thursday, January 23.

Senate Bill 5120, sponsored by Sen. T’wina Nobles (D-Fircrest), aims to strengthen the Learning Assistance Program (LAP) High Poverty by increasing eligibility and enhancing funding to better serve students across Washington.

“This bill ensures that students in high-poverty schools have access to the tools and resources they need to succeed,” Nobles said. “By expanding eligibility and increasing funding where it’s needed most, we can address educational inequities statewide and ensure every student — no matter their zip code — has the opportunity to thrive.”

The bill proposes lowering the eligibility threshold for LAP High Poverty funding from 50% to 30% of students qualifying for Free or Reduced-Price Meals. This adjustment would make 659 additional schools and 319,000 more students eligible for critical support. For schools where 70% or more of students qualify, the bill doubles funding to prioritize the state’s most underserved schools.

It also introduces a tiered funding model, replacing the current binary eligibility system to allocate resources based on varying levels of need. Schools would have access to funding for interventions such as tutoring, supplemental academic programs, and other targeted supports tailored to their student populations.

If enacted, 59 additional school districts would become eligible for LAP High Poverty funding, expanding access to resources aimed at improving educational outcomes.

Follow the bill’s progress here.