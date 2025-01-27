New Commissioner Appointed to Fill Vacancy at West Pierce Fire & Rescue – The Suburban Times

At the West Pierce Fire & Rescue Board of Commissioners meeting Tuesday, January 21, the Board voted to appoint Marshal (Scott) Dellinger to fill the vacancy for Position 5.

Commissioner Dellinger, a Lakewood resident, currently serves as a Captain at Puget Sound Regional Fire Authority. He will hold the position through the remainder of 2025.

Commissioner Dellinger will be sworn in at the next regular Board meeting, scheduled for Tuesday, February 4, at 5:30 p.m. The meeting will be held at Station 31, located at 3631 Drexler Drive W, University Place, WA 98466.

Later this year, Position 5 will appear on the ballot to fill the next six-year term, from 2026 to 2031.

The post New Commissioner Appointed to Fill Vacancy at West Pierce Fire & Rescueappeared first on West Pierce Fire & Rescue.