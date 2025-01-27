Muskox Meetup: Willow Meets Pretzel – The Suburban Times

This morning, one-year-old muskox Willow was officially introduced to one-year-old Pretzel in the large Tundra habitat, and it was a success! Willow and Pretzel have been seen grazing and exploring together, and their introduction has added a vibrant dynamic to the habitat. Willow’s parents, Charlotte and Hudson, observed the introduction nearby in their own space. As the young muskoxen grow, staff plans to have all four muskoxen eventually share the same Arctic Tundra habitat at times.

Our animal care team carefully structured the introduction process to ensure a smooth transition for both young muskoxen. Initial interactions took place in nearby habitats, allowing Willow and Pretzel to get acquainted through sight, sound, and scent. Once they both showed signs of comfort and curiosity, they were gradually allowed closer contact under the watchful eyes of our keepers.

Pretzel arrived last month from the Large Animal Research Station of the University of Alaska Fairbanks, where her care team describes her as “the sweetest muskox” who “has everyone wrapped around her hooves.” Like Willow, Pretzel enjoys playing with swinging and hanging enrichment items.

Willow, who has been bonding closely with her mother, Charlotte, since her birth in September 2023, is now ready for a new, younger companion. Muskoxen females typically mature between one and three years. Initially, Willow was separated from her father due to her size and is still too small to live in the same area as Hudson, who weighs around 800 pounds. Willow has grown to 350 pounds and has been weaned. Pretzel weighs 235 pounds and is a perfect companion for Willow as they are similar in age and temperament.

The large muskoxen habitat, designed to mimic their native tundra environment, offers ample space for Willow and Pretzel to roam and engage in natural behaviors. Guests can now see this incredible duo starting today.

Muskoxen are an ancient species that has roamed the tundra and prairies of Greenland, Alaska, and northern Canada for millennia. Their populations faced severe declines due to hunting in the early 20th century, but conservation efforts, such as the Northwest Game Act of 1917, have successfully restored their numbers to around 80,000 in the wild.

