Come walk with us for the Coldest Night of the Year – The Suburban Times

Come walk with us for the Coldest Night of the Year

Are you looking for a way to make a difference in your community while also attending a family friendly event? Have a work team, book club that wants to get together, have fun AND make a difference?

Join the newest fun event to help our neighbors experiencing homelessness!

Create a team, come walk with us around Wright Park, and know you’ve made a difference for those living on the street or in their car. No one should have to sleep outside, especially in the cold. Click on the image below to learn more about the Coldest Night of the Year Walk.

(P.S. If you can’t create a team or walk that evening, but you still want to make a difference, consider making a donation here!)

February 22, 2025 | 4-7pm | Wright Park, Tacoma

