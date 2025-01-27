 Cleaning of the Milroy Bridge over the Puyallup River began Jan. 24 – The Suburban Times

Cleaning of the Milroy Bridge over the Puyallup River began Jan. 24

To inspect the Milroy Bridge for compliance with National Bridge Inspection Standards, the structure will undergo cleaning that started Jan. 24, 2025. This process is weather dependent and expected to take six weeks to complete.

The bridge crosses the Puyallup River on 66th Avenue East between State Route 167 (River Road East) and North Levee Road East. This work is being done above the water and below the bridge deck. A containment system will catch debris and will not interfere with the flow of traffic. No detour will be needed during the project.

Pierce County has worked closely with the Puyallup Tribe of Indians to obtain the needed permits and work window to protect the important cultural resource. The County has also worked with City of Fife on this project.

Once the cleaning is finished, a Non-Redundant Steel Tension Member (NSTM) inspection will be completed in accordance with the National Bridge Inspection Standards.

The Milroy Bridge is a steel truss bridge built in 1931. It carries approximately 12,000 vehicles a day.

