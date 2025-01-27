 City Seeking Expertise of Wetlands Specialist – The Suburban Times

City Seeking Expertise of Wetlands Specialist

University Place is seeking an on-demand wetland specialist. A Request for Qualifications (RFQ) has been issued for a third-party with expertise in evaluating and reviewing critical area reports for wetland, riparian, habitat and shoreline biological assessments submitted by applicants for site specific projects in review with the City. Work would also include consultation services for City property and Rights-of-Way.

Please refer to the RFQ for all submission specifications. The RFQ deadline is Jan. 31 at 4 p.m. Qualifications submitted after the due date and time will not be considered.

