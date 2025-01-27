Caring for Kids Holiday Fair – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Diane Formoso.

The Caring for Kids Team, West Pierce Fire and over 100 volunteers helped us serve 832 families on December 7th at Thomas Middle School. The bags were packed with gifts and in four and a half hours they were ready to be picked up by the schools. We continue to help families along with our everyday work of providing emergency food, new clothes, school supplies, blankets, etc.

In the chaos we are also preparing for our big fundraiser, the Caring for Kids Happy Hearts Dinner Auction! Last year we had 500 people attend the auction and all we heard is that they had a wonderful time.

All the money we raise goes directly to help kids and families in need.

The Caring for Kids Happy Hearts Dinner Auction will be held February 8, 2025 at 5:00 P.M at the Clover Park Technical College McGavick Center. Tickets are $45 or a table of 10 is $450. Come and help our struggling kids and families in need.

Order tickets at carekids@comcast.net or call Diane at 253-279-9777.