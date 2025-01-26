Clover Park Rotary Club and Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife are seeking a volunteer – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Katie Laushman.

The Clover Park Rotary Club and Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife are seeking a volunteer to help empty trash at the South Puget Sound Wildlife Area, located at 7801 Phillips Road SW in Lakewood.

The area is used heavily by dog walkers, who use a trash can on-site for waste. We are looking for a volunteer or two to help make sure that trash is emptied into the resident dumpster on site weekly.

If your someone that uses this amazing area, we could use your help.

Please reach out to the Wildlife Area Manager at katie.laushman@dfw.wa.gov if you can help.