Nobles bill advocating for stronger school funding heard in committee – The Suburban Times

A bill to address critical funding gaps in Washington’s K-12 schools was heard in the Senate Early Learning & K-12 Education Committee Wednesday.

Senate Bill 5192, sponsored by Sen. T’wina Nobles (D-Fircrest), would increase funding for materials, supplies, and operating costs (MSOC) in schools while tying future adjustments to a specific inflation model. The proposal aims to ensure state funding reflects the actual costs districts face to maintain facilities, provide curriculum, and meet other essential operational needs.

“Our schools are grappling with rising costs, from heating classrooms to keeping technology up to date,” Nobles said. “This bill lets schools focus on education, gives districts tools to plan ahead, and ensures every student has access to quality resources.”

The bill would simplify how MSOC funds are distributed by removing category-specific allocations and providing districts with greater flexibility to direct resources where they are most needed. Annual reporting would ensure transparency in how the funds are used.

It also stabilizes funding calculations by averaging student enrollment over three years, reducing the impact of sudden changes in population on district budgets.

Follow the bill’s progress here.