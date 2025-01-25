Help U.P. Update its Website – The Suburban Times

It’s a new year and the City of U.P. is planning to give its website a new look. As part of this “refresh,” please take a few minutes to complete a brief survey to share your thoughts about what you like on the existing site and what you’d like to see improved.

Perhaps you’d prefer more photos and videos, or maybe less clicks in order to view City Council meeting minutes. Do you have trouble finding information from the home page? Are there features you’ve seen on other websites that you’d like ours to have as well?

You have until Jan. 29 to weigh in on what works—and what doesn’t work—on the current site. This is your chance to make the site as user-friendly as possible, so don’t be shy. Tell us what you think