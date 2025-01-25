Faster Processing of Disability Claims For People With Alzheimer’s Disease – The Suburban Times

Today, more than 5 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease. It is a brain condition that causes problems with memory, thinking, and behavior. Since the onset of Alzheimer’s can occur in younger people before they retire, it may affect their ability to work as the disease progresses.

Our benefits and services are especially vital to people with early-onset Alzheimer’s who are unable to work and may have no other source of income. They may want to apply for Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) or Supplemental Security Income (SSI). Our Compassionate Allowances program provides faster processing of disability claims for people with early-onset Alzheimer’s disease and several other neurodegenerative (brain degenerative) disorders.

More than a decade ago, Social Security added early-onset Alzheimer’s disease to our Compassionate Allowances program. You can learn more about our Compassionate Allowances program at www.ssa.gov/compassionateallowances.

Please share this information with friends and family.