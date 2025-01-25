A Time of Discoveries – The Suburban Times

I am just thrilled . . . all around the world, we are finding surprising, historical, and mind-plowing connections to our pasts and possibly futures.

Astronomers discover first evidence of hot water on the surface of Mars . . .

‘King Arthur’s Hall’ is five times older than thought, researchers discover . . .

A scientist who found the oldest water ever discovered on Earth decided the best course of action was, of course, to drink it. Professor Barbara Sherwood Lollar was leading a team of geologists studying a Canadian mine in 2016 when she made the remarkable discovery.

The flowing water about three kilometers below the surface was between 1.5bn and 2.6bn years old, according to tests, making it the oldest water found on Earth.

To those who search, these are wonderful times.