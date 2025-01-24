St Frances Cabrini School Open House, Jan. 26 – The Suburban Times

Submitted by KM Hills.

Have you ever wanted to explore a private school education for your student but didn’t know where to start? St Frances Cabrini School will be hosting an open house this Sunday January 26th from 9:30 to 11:30am. This will be a great opportunity for your family to talk with staff and families about their private school experiences. You will be able to compare the educational offerings of St Frances Cabrini vs any of the local public schools districts.

As a parent of two St Frances Cabrini alumni I can confidently state there was no better investment that we made in our daughters. The education from Cabrini was top notch and built an amazing foundation for them both. Each of them went on to outperform in public high school and both are now college graduates.

St Frances Cabrini is located at 5715 108th St SW, Lakewood, WA 98499.