 St Frances Cabrini School Open House, Jan. 26 – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

St Frances Cabrini School Open House, Jan. 26

· Leave a Comment ·

Submitted by KM Hills.

Have you ever wanted to explore a private school education for your student but didn’t know where to start? St Frances Cabrini School will be hosting an open house this Sunday January 26th from 9:30 to 11:30am. This will be a great opportunity for your family to talk with staff and families about their private school experiences. You will be able to compare the educational offerings of St Frances Cabrini vs any of the local public schools districts.

As a parent of two St Frances Cabrini alumni I can confidently state there was no better investment that we made in our daughters. The education from Cabrini was top notch and built an amazing foundation for them both. Each of them went on to outperform in public high school and both are now college graduates.

St Frances Cabrini is located at 5715 108th St SW, Lakewood, WA 98499.

DISCLAIMER: The above news, information, and opinions are the author’s own. If you have news, information or an opinion you’d like to share with 50,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

FREE EMAIL SUBSCRIPTION: Join 50,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

COMMENT POLICY: If you care to comment on the above story/announcement, feel free. Review our comment policy and please, be polite and respectful.

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.