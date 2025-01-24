Murray Morgan Bridge Temporarily Closed to Traffic – The Suburban Times

TACOMA, Wash. — The Murray Morgan Bridge, located on East 11th Street between Pacific Avenue and East F Street, is temporarily closed to vehicular and pedestrian traffic.

Earlier today (January 24, 2025), the bridge opened for a shipping vessel but failed to fully close.

The City of Tacoma is working with a contractor to investigate and address the issue. Updates will be shared as they become available.

Community members with questions or concerns can contact Project Supervisor Steve Carstens at scarstens@cityoftacoma.org or (253) 591-5263.