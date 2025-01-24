Groundbreaking of Cora Whitley Family Center Promises More Job Opportunity in Tacoma – The Suburban Times

Office of Senator Maria Cantwell announcement.

Today (January 24, 2025), U.S. Senator Maria Cantwell (D-WA) released this statement in advance of tomorrow’s groundbreaking of the Multicultural Child and Family Hope Center’s Cora Whitley Family Center in Tacoma’s Hilltop neighborhood.

“Once complete, the Cora Whitley Family Center will open up nearly 250 more spots at one of Tacoma’s best day cares — nearly doubling the previous capacity – and hire about 100 more people. The expanded day care will give more Tacoma parents the freedom to seek full-time jobs, helping the local economy grow and thrive. The new family center will also free up space in the Multicultural Child and Family Hope Center’s existing building, so the organization can provide more family resources, veteran services, and homeless outreach to uplift the community,” Sen. Cantwell said.

Sen. Cantwell advocated for and secured $3 million in funding for the project as part of the FY 2024 congressionally directed spending process. The Cora Whitley Family Center project was one of dozens of community-led projects across the state that received funding thanks to Sen. Cantwell’s efforts.

The Multicultural Child and Family Hope Center currently provides child care for about 250 children. The expansion will open up at least 242 more spots, and create more than 100 new jobs.

With child care moving to the new 32,000 sq. ft. building, the center will have more space in its current building for their many other services including parenting services like classes, a diaper bank, and free Sunday grocery store, as well as intervention and outreach services ranging from peer therapeutic drug court services, homeless street outreach, mental health services, veteran services, and substance support programs.

Sen. Cantwell is a strong advocate of expanding child care options in the State of Washington to meet the needs of individual communities. In June, she visited Rosemary’s Place in Dayton to meet with child care providers and discuss how to make care more accessible and affordable for families.