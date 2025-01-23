Pierce Transit Board, CTAG joint meeting, Jan. 24 – The Suburban Times

The Pierce Transit Board of Commissioners will hold a special joint meeting with the Community Transportation Advisory Group (CTAG) on Friday, January 24, 2025, beginning at 4:00 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Pierce Transit Training Center Building, Rainier Conference Room, located at 3720 96th Street SW, Lakewood, Washington. The meeting may also be attended virtually by dialing 1-253-215-8782 and entering meeting ID No. 85721707415 or using Webinar link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84248362060.

The purpose of this meeting is for the Board and CTAG to conduct the following business:

Review Fixed Route Classifications and Route Productivity Standards

Recap of Six Year Forecast

Review of Draft Long-Range Plan – Destination 2045, and Discussion About Level of Service Capabilities Meeting Future Growth and Employment Projections in Pierce County

It is anticipated that staff may receive direction and input, but no final disposition on any matter will occur at this meeting.

Dated this 22nd day of January 2025

Deanne Jacobson, CMC

Clerk of the Board