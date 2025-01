Please share your thoughts by taking the Middle Housing Public Outreach Survey. The deadline has been extended another month until February 28, 2025. Additionally, paper surveys are being mailed out to all Fircrest households. You may also pick up a copy of the paper survey at City Hall or the Roy H. Murphy Community Center during normal business hours.

