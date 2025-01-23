Letter: Message in a Bowl – The Suburban Times

We had gone through a car wash on the morning of our wedding.

Whirring sounds, like that of rapidly vibrating wings; blurring motions, like a flock of thousands of starlings changing direction and shape in the sky; splashing and slapping and spraying explosions against our windshield, like ospreys and cormorants and gannets plunging and crashing and diving for prey, these and more descended upon us until finally we emerged from the sometimes dark tunnel to what would be a beautiful day.

The day we were married.

The day, late in life for us, to have lost so much, but to find love again.

That morning for breakfast there was for us a message in a bowl.

A heart being carried, as if by a bird, to be united with another heart, to love once more.