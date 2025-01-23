Larry Wood, Kiwanis Club awarded 2024 Larry Saunders Service Award – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Bob Warfield, Lakewood Community Foundation Fund.

In life, James Lawrence “Larry” Saunders distinguished himself in so many ways, devoted husband and father, decorated career soldier, visionary community leader, and our first Chief of the Lakewood Police Department, responsible for its founding organization and original staffing.

Larry was known, loved and admired for selfless interest and service to community throughout Lakewood. Tuesday evening, January 22, 2025 at City Hall, one day after celebrating the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., our city came together to remember Larry Saunders, with presentation of the eighth edition of this annual service award named in his honor. Two Larry Saunders Service Awards were presented on this occasion by City of Lakewood Mayor Jason Whalen joined again by Mrs. Lawrence “Sally” Saunders.

Larry Woods, Jr.

Larry Woods, Jr., whose untiring leadership of the Lake City Neighborhood Association following retirement from the USAF, is legendary. Over more than 15 years, Larry Woods has volunteered his time to numerous advisory commissions for city and school district, and been a tireless and strong advocate for youth. He has worked effectively with city officials over time to assure completion of right of way improvements for community. Showing particular interest and support for public safety and our Lakewood Police, Larry further distinguished himself as a trusted civilian liaison to investigate incidents of police-involved shooting, and was instrumental in selecting our outstanding Chief of Lakewood Police, Patrick Smith. Larry Woods, by his unstinting attention to community service interests, exemplifies the conceptual foundation for the Larry Saunders Service Award.

Larry Woods chose Communities in Schools of Lakewood to receive the associated Larry Saunders Service Award grant.

Kiwanis Club of Clover Park

For as long as any of us can remember, the Kiwanis Club of Clover Park has been a beacon service organization for Lakewood. Through visionary outreach and imagination, these can-do citizens of Lakewood have been drawn to community service embracing their mission “to improve the world one child and one community at a time.” Without fanfare over the years, our Kiwanis club has improved the world for hundreds of Clover Park children and helped distinguish Lakewood as an outreach and caring city. Kiwanis underwrites Caring for Kids, hosts charity basketball events, and supports the Lakewood Family YMCA, and Lakewood Baseball Club. They foster gardens for Springbrook Park, provide youth programs for children of Clover Park schools, and assist the Emergency Food Network all with scheduled devotion. As if adopt-a-street endeavor and concession operation at Harry Lang Stadium were not enough they recently achieved a $90K playground at Kiwanis Park. Our Kiwanis stands in the first rank of Lakewood service organizations providing essential village depth to what would otherwise be just another place in a two- dimensional world.

Kiwanis Club of Clover Park designated Partners for Parks (the H-Barn project) to receive the associated Larry Saunders Service Award grant.