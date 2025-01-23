Host your ‘All-Class’ Reunion at Lakewood Elks Lodge – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Lakewood Elks Lodge 2388.
All Pierce County High Schools can host their 2025 “All-Class” Reunions at the Lakewood Elks Lodge for free.
What is an ALL-CLASS reunion?
A gathering where graduates from all graduating classes of a school are invited to attend. Bringing together alumni from every year to reconnect and reminisce about their time at the institution.
Venue includes:
Promotion of Event, Restaurant, Lounge, Tables, Chairs, Linens and a Large Dance Floor.
Call NOW for more details! 253-588-2388
The Lakewood Elks Lodge and Event Center
6313 75th ST. W Lakewood, WA 98499
Our Calendar fills up fast, call as soon as possible.
