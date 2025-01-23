 Host your ‘All-Class’ Reunion at Lakewood Elks Lodge – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Host your ‘All-Class’ Reunion at Lakewood Elks Lodge

· Leave a Comment ·

Submitted by Lakewood Elks Lodge 2388.

All Pierce County High Schools can host their 2025 “All-Class” Reunions at the Lakewood Elks Lodge for free.

What is an ALL-CLASS reunion?
A gathering where graduates from all graduating classes of a school are invited to attend. Bringing together alumni from every year to reconnect and reminisce about their time at the institution.

Venue includes:
Promotion of Event, Restaurant, Lounge, Tables, Chairs, Linens and a Large Dance Floor.

Call NOW for more details! 253-588-2388
The Lakewood Elks Lodge and Event Center
6313 75th ST. W Lakewood, WA 98499

Our Calendar fills up fast, call as soon as possible.

DISCLAIMER: The above news, information, and opinions are the author’s own. If you have news, information or an opinion you’d like to share with 50,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

FREE EMAIL SUBSCRIPTION: Join 50,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Charles Wright Academy - Book Your Tour Today

COMMENT POLICY: If you care to comment on the above story/announcement, feel free. Review our comment policy and please, be polite and respectful.

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.