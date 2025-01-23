 And the winner is… – The Suburban Times

And the winner is…

The outcome was razor-close, but West Pierce Fire & Rescue took home the winner’s trophy in the Second Annual Battle of the Badges blood donor drive. WPFR squeaked by with a total of 19, topping last year’s champ, the U.P. Police Department, by just one donor.

Although staffing shortages caused the event to be limited to just one day, Larry Bleich, community volunteer leader for the American Red Cross of South Puget Sound, said the event was still a success and exceeded expectations.

“Both the police and fire departments did a fabulous job of participating. I would like to thank Assistant Chief Michael Dobbs for his ongoing support in securing the University Place West Pierce Fire & Rescue location for the drive and Northwest Medical Arts for sponsoring a raffle and other giveaways,” Bleich said.

Bleich will present the winner’s trophy to Fire Chief Jim Sharp at a future City Council meeting.

