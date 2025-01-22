Upcoming Shows at Tacoma Arts Live – The Suburban Times

The months of January, February, and March bring an exciting lineup of performing arts entertainment from Tacoma Arts Live. The works presented highlight a range of dynamic and skilled artists, from family-friendly productions like 123 Andrés, to cultural icons like Isaac Mizrahi and Broadway favorite, Dear Evan Hansen. See the calendar listing immediately below for date and location information. More information on each artist is further below.

Performance Calendar

Artist Location Performance Date TAKE 6 Pantages Theater Friday, January 31, 2025 at 7:30 p.m. Dear Evan Hansenco-production with The Washington Center for the Performing Arts The Washington Center for the Performing Arts in Olympia, WA Wednesday, February 5 at 7 p.m. and Thursday, February 6, 2025 7 p.m. Sphinx Virtuosi Rialto Theater Sunday, March 2, 2025 at 3:00 p.m. Isaac Mizrahi Pantages Theater Saturday, March 15, 2025 at 7:30 p.m. 123 Andrés Pantages Theater Sunday, March 16, 2025 at 3:00 p.m. Portland Taiko Rialto Theater Saturday, March 29, 2025 at 7:30 p.m.

TAKE 6

TAKE 6 (Claude McKnight, Mark Kibble, Joel Kibble, Dave Thomas, Alvin Chea and Khristian Dentley), heralded by Quincy Jones as the “baddest vocal cats on the planet!,” is the quintessential a cappella group and the model for vocal genius. They are the preeminent and best a capella group in the world.

With 10 Grammy Awards, 10 Dove Awards, a Soul Train Award, and they as Members of the Gospel Music Hall of Fame, this musical phenomenon has six virtuosic voices united in crystal clear harmony, against a backdrop of syncopated rhythms, innovative arrangements, and funky grooves that bubble into an intoxicating brew of gospel, jazz, R&B, and pop.

Dear Evan Hansen

Dear Evan Hansen is a co-production between Tacoma Arts Live and The Washington Center for the Performing Arts.

Declared “one of the most remarkable shows in musical theater history” by the Washington Post, DEAR EVAN HANSEN is the first musical to take a groundbreaking look — from the point of view of both the parents and young people — at our complex, interconnected, and social media-filled lives.

Evan Hansen is a high school student who always feels like he’s on the outside looking in. Evan finally gets what so many of us are searching for—the chance to finally fit in. What follows is a poignant, funny, and powerful musical about how even though it can be hard, we can find each other—and ourselves—along the way.

Sphinx Virtuosi

The Sphinx Virtuosi is a dynamic and inspiring professional self-conducted chamber orchestra and serves as the flagship performing entity of the Sphinx Organization – the leading social justice nonprofit dedicated to transforming lives through the power of diversity in the arts.

Comprised of 18 accomplished Black and Latinx artists, a critical aim of the Sphinx Virtuosi is to evolve and transform the face of classical music through artistic excellence, pioneering programming, and impassioned community engagement. Its members serve as cultural and diversity ambassadors for audiences and communities around the United States and abroad.

Isaac Mizrahi

Actor, host, writer, designer, and producer Isaac Mizrahi’s acclaimed concert performances have been described by The New York Times as “determined to challenge the cultural status quo and help blaze a path into a more liberated future where few subjects are off-limits.”

﻿His one-of-a-kind show brings together comedy, commentary, and an array of classic and soon-to-be classic songs from Stephen Sondheim to Blondie, from Comden & Green to Madonna. Accompanied by his six-piece jazz band, “Mizrahi is the real deal when it comes to cabaret: He’s charming, he sounds great, and he is seriously funny” (TheaterMania).

123 Andrés

Christina and Andrés are 123 Andrés, the GRAMMY and Latin Grammy-winning duo for kids and families known for their interactive, high energy shows. They bring fresh original songs that blend Spanish and English, with an eclectic mix of sounds from all corners of Latin America. 123 Andrés pack their show with positive vibes and energetic songs that get the whole family dancing and learning.

Portland Taiko

Portland Taiko blends the tradition of Japanese taiko drumming with a sense of Asian American identity, creativity, and empowerment. Since its founding in 1994, the group has headlined at arts festivals and concert halls, and has performed at hundreds of community events and school assemblies. Portland Taiko performs throughout the Pacific Northwest, offers classes and workshops at the Oregon Buddhist Temple, and conducts team-building workshops for businesses and community groups.