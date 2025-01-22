Letter: What Love Is This – The Suburban Times

A mountain where she comes from is really a hill, though the locals are pretty impressed still with their neck of the woods.

So, that very chilly morning I scraped the ice from our windshield, etching a message for her in the process, and then I took her to my mountain for which she had one word: “magnificent!”

Impressively beautiful, gloriously majestic, breathtakingly awe-inspiring, the mountain rose far above us from where we stood there encased in layers of warmth-providing wool.

And now it is our mountain.

And today is our one-month anniversary.

In that month – the first month of our marriage – she has scraped and cleaned and scrubbed and painted with me my house, preparing it for sale, etching a message for me in the process, on the floors, on the walls, on the mirrors and on the windows – that her love for me, like the mountain, is impressively beautiful, gloriously majestic, breathtakingly awe-inspiring as seen in her work there in paint-splattered jeans.

“The supreme happiness in life,” someone wrote, “is the conviction that we are loved.”

That conviction is mine.

And it is ours.