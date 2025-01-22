Lakewood Police respond to suspicious person, shots fired – The Suburban Times

At approximately 9:07 a.m. Lakewood police officers were dispatched to the area of the Pick and Pull, located at 2416 112 St S, for a suspicious person/possible burglary suspect.

While officers were responding the person of interest scaled a fence topped with razor wire onto JBLM property and proceeded north through the field toward commercial businesses.

As officers arrived, the subject fled into an occupied business. At approximately 9:21 a.m. Lakewood officers advised shots were fired.

People inside the business fled. Currently the subject is the only person known to be inside the building. Police negotiators are on scene working to bring a peaceful resolution.

