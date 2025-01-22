Courtney Acoff named TPC Habitat’s new Policy and Advocacy Manager – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Tacoma-Pierce County Habitat for Humanity.

“Action and change start small, and for Courtney Acoff a career in community outreach and local government has been about advocating for her local community and addressing pressing social issues.

“With deep roots in Tacoma, where she was born and raised, Courtney has always been a component within the local community and government. Even in her high school years, she was involved in community affairs, interning for Metro Parks Tacoma her senior year at Foss High School. After receiving her BA in Communications in 2010 from the University of Washington, Tacoma, Courtney was offered a full-time position as Community Outreach and Engagement Specialist with Metro Parks.

“Courtney flourished in her position with Metro Parks, and it gave her the opportunity to build her foundation for strategic partnerships. She hosted the Tacoma Metro Parks community events and booths, educating the community about their programming and mission. This role established her network throughout the Tacoma community, which would later propel her into her work as a District Representative.” Read the rest of the story at TPC Habitat’s website.