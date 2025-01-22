 Courtney Acoff named TPC Habitat’s new Policy and Advocacy Manager – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Courtney Acoff named TPC Habitat’s new Policy and Advocacy Manager

· Leave a Comment ·

Submitted by Tacoma-Pierce County Habitat for Humanity.

Action and change start small, and for Courtney Acoff a career in community outreach and local government has been about advocating for her local community and addressing pressing social issues.  

“With deep roots in Tacoma, where she was born and raised, Courtney has always been a component within the local community and government. Even in her high school years, she was involved in community affairs, interning for Metro Parks Tacoma her senior year at Foss High School. After receiving her BA in Communications in 2010 from the University of Washington, Tacoma, Courtney was offered a full-time position as Community Outreach and Engagement Specialist with Metro Parks. 

“Courtney flourished in her position with Metro Parks, and it gave her the opportunity to build her foundation for strategic partnerships. She hosted the Tacoma Metro Parks community events and booths, educating the community about their programming and mission. This role established her network throughout the Tacoma community, which would later propel her into her work as a District Representative.” Read the rest of the story at TPC Habitat’s website.

DISCLAIMER: The above news, information, and opinions are the author’s own. If you have news, information or an opinion you’d like to share with 50,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

FREE EMAIL SUBSCRIPTION: Join 50,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Charles Wright Academy - Book Your Tour Today

COMMENT POLICY: If you care to comment on the above story/announcement, feel free. Review our comment policy and please, be polite and respectful.

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.