$10,000 in Grant to Accelerate Planning Phase of Workforce Development Hub and Childcare Facility in Tacoma’s East Side – The Suburban Times

TACOMA, WA – Mayor Victoria Woodards has secured $10,000 in U.S. Conference of Mayors Dollarwise Grant funding to accelerate the planning phase of an innovative workforce development hub and childcare facility for working families in Tacoma’s East Side.

This initiative, spearheaded by the Pierce County Labor Community Services Agency in partnership with the Mayor’s Office, aims to transform the former Willard Elementary School to address two critical needs within the community: the lack of affordable, accessible childcare for working families, and the need for skilled workers in various industries. By co-locating 24-hour childcare services with registered apprenticeship training programs, the initiative seeks to remove barriers to employment and create pathways to economic mobility for historically excluded populations.

“This project is a game-changer for Tacoma and Pierce County,” said Mayor Victoria Woodards. “By investing in our community and providing critical resources like childcare and training, we are creating opportunities for everyone to thrive. This funding will help us meet our commitment to workforce development and equitable access to resources.”

“We all envision a future where families have the support they need to thrive in the workforce, and this project showcases Tacoma’s collaborative approach to tackling complex challenges,” said District 4 Council Member Sandesh Sadalge. “I am excited to see the U.S. Conference of Mayors partnering with local leaders to help bring to life this innovative workforce development hub and childcare facility.”

“The Pierce County Labor Community Services Agency is thrilled to be awarded this grant funding,” said Pierce County Labor Community Services Agency President Nathe Lawver. “Our initiative is more than a renovation; it’s a revolution in how we address childcare and training pathways in our community.”

The grant funding will enable the Pierce County Labor Community Services Agency to develop a comprehensive business plan, conduct baseline data collection, and design the facility’s layout and staffing structure. The plan will also include strategies for long-term sustainability and community engagement.

It is envisioned that the facility will offer classroom learning spaces for apprenticeships in high-demand fields such as construction, healthcare, and manufacturing. Also envisioned are 24-hour childcare services serving individuals working non-traditional hours, including those in the building trades, healthcare, and service industries.

The initiative also aims to address the shortage of childcare professionals by providing training pathways and support for those interested in entering the field. This includes business management education, operational tools, and peer networking opportunities.

The Pierce County Labor Community Services Agency will collaborate with various nonprofit partners and stakeholders to ensure the project’s success.