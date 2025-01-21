 Local students named to Montana State University fall semester 2024 honor rolls – The Suburban Times

Local students named to Montana State University fall semester 2024 honor rolls

Submitted by Montana State University

Montana State University has announced its undergraduate honor rolls for fall semester 2024.

There are two MSU honor roll lists: the President’s and Dean’s lists. To be eligible for the lists, students must be enrolled in at least 12 college-level credits. This honor roll list was current as of Jan. 14, 2025, and includes all registration corrections or grade changes processed to that date.

Students with a 4.0 GPA for the semester were named to the President’s List. An asterisk follows their names below. The Dean’s List includes the students earning GPAs of 3.5 or above for the semester.

Students named to MSU’s President’s or Dean’s lists, ordered according to their hometown, are listed below. 

Puyallup

Morgan Davis *, Marian Paulsen, Levi Rohrbach, Maya Thomas, Victoria Trivitt, Taniela Uluilakepa

Spanaway

Esmeralda Morales *

Tacoma

Sydney Carey, Chloe Coates, Blake Combs, Jesse Cook, Milana Flores, Audrey Hospenthal, Maslin Hughes, Shae Looker, Karen Nunez Michel, Christopher Perkins *, Rory Rossi

University Place

Treysan March *, Annaliese Paynter, Katelyn Riggins, Clara Taylor *, Mason Watamura

Students who have questions about their standing on the honor roll lists should contact the Registrar’s Office at 406-994-6650 or registrar@montana.edu.

