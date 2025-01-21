Tacoma Public Library unveils new logo and branding – The Suburban Times

TACOMA, WASH.—Tacoma Public Library (TPL) today (January 17, 2025) unveiled a new brand with an updated color palette and logo. This new visual identity, designed and deployed by TPL’s Public Information Office, replaces the library system’s former.

What:

Tacoma Public Library is updating its visual identity. This rebrand includes a new logo, new color palette, and new typefaces. The new logo and color scheme are representative of the library’s community focus.

The name of the library system and its core services have not changed.

Why:

Updated branding reflects the library system’s strategic direction, values, and intention to be a radically welcoming community hub.

When:

The new logo and branding go into effect on Friday, Jan. 17, 2025. However, it will take some time for the branding to become fully in place throughout the library system.

Where:

The branding will be reflected in both digital and physical spaces that are part of the Tacoma Public Library system. Notably, the new branding precedes the reopening of the Main Library on Saturday, Feb. 1. The updated logo and color palette were integral to the Main Library’s redesign.

Tacoma Public Library’s website and digital spaces will be some of the first platforms to be updated, while libraries’ interiors, signage, and printed collateral will be replaced more gradually.

“For our seven neighborhood libraries, the transition from our old brand to our new brand will take some time, as we are being fiscally and environmentally responsible in how we go about replacing our materials,” stated Library Director Amita Lonial.

How:

The community input from the strategic plan anchored the design process, which was finalized in collaboration with the Board of Trustees, Tacoma Public Library Foundation, and library staff.

“We wanted our new brand to reflect our values as a library system, which are to be welcoming to all in our community. Our hope is that this new brand will draw attention to all of the things Tacoma Public Library has to offer to both existing and new patrons,” Library Director Amita Lonial continued.

To see the old and new branding side by side, visit the TPL website. To experience the new branding in situ, attend The Main Event, Main Library’s reopening celebration, on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025.