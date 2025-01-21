Sheriff Swank and Command Staff Swearing In Ceremony – The Suburban Times

On January 15, the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department formally welcomed Sheriff Keith Swank. Sheriff Swank brings with him a wealth of experience, dedication, and a deep commitment to serving our community with integrity and professionalism. We look forward to working alongside him to continue strengthening public safety and building trust within the county.

Please join us in welcoming Sheriff Swank to his new role and offering him your full support as he leads us into a bright and secure future!

