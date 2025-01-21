 Pretzel’s first wellness exam – The Suburban Times

Pretzel’s first wellness exam

Our new muskox, Pretzel, underwent her first wellness exam at the Zoo today with head veterinarian Dr. Karen Wolf, associate veterinarian Dr. Kadie Anderson, and team. The one-year-old muskox had blood drawn to assess her overall health, and her hooves were trimmed.

Pretzel will soon be introduced to Willow, born at the Zoo in September 2023. Willow and Pretzel are both too small to share the same space as our male Hudson, who weighs around 800 pounds.

We’re optimistic that Willow and Pretzel will quickly bond, explore their habitat, and play together on the grassy hills. As the young muskoxen grow, we plan to have all four muskoxen eventually share the same space.

