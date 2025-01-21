Information Sessions on January 29 and February 6 Regarding Grant and Loan Programs Made Possible by State Funding – The Suburban Times

TACOMA, Wash. – Following the City’s recent update regarding its ongoing efforts to foster economic growth and revitalization – and the grant and loan programs made possible by funding secured through the Washington State Department of Commerce’s Community Reinvestment Project (CRP) – the City will be hosting two information sessions.

January 29, 2025

2 – 4 PM

Tacoma Little Theater, 210 N. I St., Tacoma, WA 98403

February 6, 2025

4 – 6 PM

The Star Center, 3873 S. 66th St., Tacoma, WA 98409

The information sessions will offer a detailed overview of the grant and loan programs made possible by funding secured through the CRP, information on eligibility requirements and the application process, and presentations from current CRP grantees about their services. Participants will also receive personalized application support from technical assistance providers Revby and Golden Gift Consulting.

While the sessions are free to attend and open to local business owners, entrepreneurs, and community partners, advanced registration is strongly encouraged.



More information, including applications, will be available online at makeittacoma.com starting January 21, 2025. The application period will remain open until March 14, 2025.