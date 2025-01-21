Candy Abuse? – The Suburban Times

Image by Dr Johnny Wow

Jill is one of those little girls who have mothers that don’t care about all the children. I’ve seen this before and there is nothing really that outsiders can do to help.

For your own sanity you never want to get involved, but there are ways around it. If I see a sad little girl being bullied by her mother and ignored while others are treated nicely I have to assume, that there are different fathers in the production and sometimes it’s the girl who suffers. What I do to help is buy little candies and then ask the person at the register to give them to a particular sad little girl.

Here is a sad warning, never stand around and stare. Do your good Samaritan work and step out of the area. It does my heart good, when I see the abused little miss smiling and happy. But it doesn’t always work. On occasion I have seen mothers deliver hurtful comments and attitudes just out of nowhere. I have also seen the punished little girl get her hand slapped so she looses all the candy that she had in her hand and then be the target of hate walking to the car. The scary part of that is wondering how much hate the mother is going to distribute. I have seen repeat customers show up about the same time I do my morning purchases. I always hold my breath and pray for the target child.

A number of times I have seen the cashier give me a nod . . . telling me that she has given the sad little girl a bonus. It makes me smile, and almost makes me cry.