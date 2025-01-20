 WorkForce Central releases 2023-2024 Annual Report – The Suburban Times

WorkForce Central releases 2023-2024 Annual Report

As the steward of Pierce County’s workforce development system, WorkForce Central saw a successful program year. Our workforce system focuses on tailoring services based on individual needs, providing job seekers and businesses with support, training, and resources essential for success. Last year, more than 400 individuals reported finding permanent employment after receiving workforce services and nearly 1,000 Pierce County businesses were supported.

Learn more about the work we do and the impact it has in the community in our newly released Annual Report.

