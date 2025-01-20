What’s New, Tacoma?: Policy Updates & What They Mean – The Suburban Times

Tacoma, Wash. – From the Transportation Mobility Plan to Home in Tacoma, the Parks Plan to the One Tacoma Plan, Tacoma’s updating a lot of policy as it looks toward the future. So what does all this policy actually mean? Join Downtown On the Go for a panel digging into new and upcoming policy and how it connects to real action.

This free Friday Forum panel event will be held on January 31st from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. in person at the University of Washington Tacoma in Milgard Hall Room 110, and virtually over Teams Webinar. Featuring panelists Sandesh Sadalge (Tacoma City Council), Korbett Mosesly (Social Impact & Equity Architect), and Lauren Flemister (Pierce County Planning & Public Works). Moderated by Tanisha Jumper (Tacoma Public Schools).

Register in advance for either in person or virtual at DowntownOnTheGo.org. Q&A will be available for both in person and virtual attendees at the end of the forum. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email and will receive an email with more information closer to the event. A recording of the panel will be available on DOTG’s Facebook and YouTube accounts.

Downtown On the Go’s Friday Forums bring together local leaders, experts, and the community to talk about transportation issues facing Tacoma and our region. In 2025 we’re exploring how Tacoma – both the City and its residents – is changing, through discussions on new and upcoming policy, the impacts of rising housing costs and displacement, and the future of transit in the South Sound.

Find Downtown On the Go at downtownonthego.org, or on Facebook and Instagram.