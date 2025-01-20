 Swing Dance & Dinner – The Suburban Times

Swing Dance & Dinner

Submitted by SHS Music Boosters.

Join SHS Music Boosters for an evening of rhythm and fun at the Annual Swing Dance event Saturday, Feb. 8. Hosted at the Steilacoom Community Center (2301 Worthington St), doors open at 5:30 p.m.

Enjoy dance lessons with T-Town Swing, a pasta dinner, and indulge in a dessert auction benefiting SHS Music Boosters and the Steilacoom High School Music Program. The night will be enhanced by the musical talents of the Steilacoom High School Jazz Band.

Secure your tickets at SHSmusicboosters.org: Individual $45, Couple $80, Student $25, Table of 8 $280, Dancing Only $20. There is a processing fee for online ticket sales and credit card surcharge applies.

Invite family, friends and neighbors, and don’t miss this lively celebration that helps fund our mission of providing support to the SHS Music Program and its students!

The Steilacoom Historical School District does not sponsor or endorse this event.

