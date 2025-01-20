Road improvements coming to Steilacoom Boulevard – The Suburban Times

Construction crews are expected to be on site Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025 on Steilacoom Boulevard between Weller Road SW and 87th Avenue SW to prepare for upcoming road construction.

The city’s contractor, Active Construction, could begin lane closures as early as the end of next week. Work starts on the north side of Steilacoom Boulevard. Tacoma Public Utilities, Puget Sound Energy and other utility purveyors will also be in the area performing work.

The total project is estimated at about $6 million. The city applied for and received more than $5 million in grant funding for the construction portion of the project. Planned improvements include:

Curbs

Sidewalk

Aluminum street lighting

Bike lanes

Storm drainage will also be replaced, and new traffic signals will go in at 87th Avenue SW, Hipkins Road SW, Briggs Road SW and Weller Road SW. The pavement will be overlayed and the road restriped with durable markings.

Steilacoom Boulevard will remain open during construction, but lanes will be reduced. This will result in traffic backups during busy travel times. Drivers are encouraged to allow for extra travel time and where possible find alternative routes. Construction is expected to conclude this fall with the traffic signal replacement potentially taking longer due to supply issues.